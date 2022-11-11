Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of TPI Composites worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $83,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,444. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

