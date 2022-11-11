Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,739,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,810.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,591,829.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,739,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,967,810.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,681,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,683. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 88,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,228. The company has a market cap of $262.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

