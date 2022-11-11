Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 869,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,455 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 629.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 418,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,228. The stock has a market cap of $262.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.44. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,947,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,336,782.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $148,911.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226,194 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,603.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,947,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,336,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,683 over the last ninety days. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

