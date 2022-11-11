Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. The stock had a trading volume of 457,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $245.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.