Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

KO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,350. The stock has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

