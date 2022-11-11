Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,143,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 253,238 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

