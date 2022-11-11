Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.