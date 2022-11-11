Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,250,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
