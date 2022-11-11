Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 4,613.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,655 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 475,352 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rocket Lab USA worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,866.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,264 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 740,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKLB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 12.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 12.0 %

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.31 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.94.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.