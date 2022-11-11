Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.89.

Shares of RKLB traded up 0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 5.61. 24,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,519. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 3.53 and a 12 month high of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.94.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total transaction of 1,126,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 146.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,505 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 101.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 72,213 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

