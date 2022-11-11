Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKLY. Cowen dropped their target price on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE RKLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.80. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,519.47% and a negative return on equity of 346.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

