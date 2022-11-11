Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,900 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the October 15th total of 1,518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,776,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RYCEY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,785. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

