Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Down 8.6%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 40,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 321,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

