Rosenblatt Securities Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $104.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.64.

Shares of META traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,211,480. The firm has a market cap of $297.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.06.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,133 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

