Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $66.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

