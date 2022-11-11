Royal Bank of Canada Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.67.

WSP Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:WSP traded down C$2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$161.54. The stock had a trading volume of 110,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,259. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.60.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

