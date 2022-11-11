Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$31.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $20.68. 234,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.