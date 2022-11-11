Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,380,000 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the October 15th total of 18,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.1 %

RY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 599,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,671. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

