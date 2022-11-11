Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Enerflex Stock Up 2.5 %

EFXT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,055. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

