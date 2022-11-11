Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Enerflex Stock Up 2.5 %
EFXT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,055. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.66.
About Enerflex
