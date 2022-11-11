Royal Bank of Canada Trims American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

