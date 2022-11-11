Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$31.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VET traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,370. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.22.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$858.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.