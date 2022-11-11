Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.13

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$126.13 and traded as high as C$129.02. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$127.87, with a volume of 2,348,623 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$137.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$124.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,538,027 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

