RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the October 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. RS Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get RS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($14.97) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,300.00.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.