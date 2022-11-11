RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading Down 21% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $55.08 million and approximately $27,751.63 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $16,850.00 or 1.00087310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,835.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00359303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00125435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00760831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00601537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00238140 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,269 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,258.85925655 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,236.800921 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,689.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

