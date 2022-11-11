Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.14.

Russel Metals Price Performance

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.72. 140,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.33.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

