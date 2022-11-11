Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.14.

Russel Metals Price Performance

TSE:RUS traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.72. 140,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$36.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.33.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

