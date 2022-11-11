Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,818. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

