Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Safe Bulkers Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,818. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
