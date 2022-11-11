Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €160.00 ($160.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Safran from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €117.00 ($117.00) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. Safran has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

