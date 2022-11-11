Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.67

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.67 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 87.33 ($1.01). Saga shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 357,383 shares.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 92 ($1.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Saga Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £141.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.22.
About Saga
Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.
