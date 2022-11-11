Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $161.67

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.67 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 87.33 ($1.01). Saga shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 357,383 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 92 ($1.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £141.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.22.

In other Saga news, insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($11,456.99). In other Saga news, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 212,249 shares of Saga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £199,514.06 ($229,722.58). Also, insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £9,950.40 ($11,456.99).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

