Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.57.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 436,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

