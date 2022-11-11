Saitama (SAITAMA) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $45.88 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Saitama

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.0010382 USD and is up 14.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,358,720.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

