Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 70500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Salazar Resources Stock Up 15.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

