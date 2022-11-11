Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Shares Up 9.2%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading

