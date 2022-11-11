Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNYNF stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $115.37.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

