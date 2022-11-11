Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.89 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $37.89 million and $46.75 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $8.33 or 0.00049557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00584122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.60 or 0.30425970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

