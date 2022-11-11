Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the October 15th total of 596,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of STECF remained flat at $13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

