Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Up 158.0% in October

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the October 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,282.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $17.15 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBBTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.50.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

