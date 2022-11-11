Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Sells $323,035.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

