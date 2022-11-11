Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Increased by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 118,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.