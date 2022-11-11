Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 266,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 71,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

