Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCE opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.