Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the October 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Scienjoy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Scienjoy Trading Down 7.2 %

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,451. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Scienjoy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

