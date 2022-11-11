Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scor from €16.00 ($16.00) to €16.50 ($16.50) in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Scor from €31.00 ($31.00) to €21.50 ($21.50) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Scor from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Scor from €35.00 ($35.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of SCRYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. 48,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,339. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.22. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

