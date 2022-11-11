Scotiabank Lowers Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$12.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SUUIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 2,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

