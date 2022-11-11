Scotiabank Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$224.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.44.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFCZF stock remained flat at $143.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

