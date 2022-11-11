Scotiabank Trims LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Target Price to C$3.00

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSPK. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of LifeSpeak and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LifeSpeak from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of LSPK traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.99. 39,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,665. LifeSpeak has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

