Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCRMU remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,628,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,543,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,920,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

