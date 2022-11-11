Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Increased by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,139 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 20.8% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $32,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Shares of SE traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 276,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,909. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $355.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

