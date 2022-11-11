SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,691,160. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

