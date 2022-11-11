SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 252,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,484. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

