SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 504 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. 19,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,121. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.